Renowned artist joins gallery's 30th birthday celebrations

PORTRAIT: Ken Done's 'Me, March 2011' was a finalist in the by Archibald Prize in 2011 and is part of his exhibition Paintings You Probably Haven't Seen. AGNSW

PAINTINGS You Probably Haven't Seen: Selected Works 2000 - 2017 by renowned artist Ken Done will brighten up your winter. This vibrant, playful and magnificent exhibition brings together a vivid collection of recent and mostly unseen works featured in his new publication of the same title.

Over the years Ken has been a great supporter of Grafton Regional Gallery and as the patron it is only fitting that this exhibition marks the gallery's 30th birthday with a celebration of work by the remarkable Ken Done.

Ken will be travelling to Grafton on August 17 as part of the the gallery's 30th birthday celebrations (details in Out and About below).

History of Weddings in the Valley

The exhibition aims to uncover the rich history of weddings from all different eras that relate to life in the Clarence Valley. Curated by Bree Hiatt, Bridal gowns and wedding items from museums and private collections of the Clarence Valley tell stories of who wore the beautiful dresses and how weddings throughout history have been celebrated. The second in the series History of the Valley, this exhibition follows on from the History of Jewelry in the Valley.

As part of the exhibition Bree interviewed Clarence Valley people about their wedding memories. One of the weddings featured in the exhibition is the wedding of Judith Ann Wright and Mark Anthony Hackett on May 17 in 1992 at St Anthony's Church Clovelly, Sydney. Judy is originally from Adelaide and met Mark on a blind date in her home town.

Judy was 20 minutes late - the same amount of time Mark was late on their first date. The wedding feast was a long Sunday lunch at the Bronte Surf Lifesaving Club, Sydney - with the meal prepared by Matt Moran. The food was presented share-platter style and featured heavily in seafood by the Flying Squid Brothers (where Mark was working at the time). The wedding cake was cooked by friend Prue Susman and had to be baked twice, because the first one was dropped as it was coming out of the oven.

It's our birthday!

It's Our Birthday - Happy Birthday to Us! celebrates the creative talent of the Clarence Valley in an exhibition of recent artwork by 43 local artists. The exhibition features a wonderful array of artwork including paintings, sculptures, works on paper, ceramic and metal work is on display is on Prentice House.

Upcoming events in the gallery

It's Our Birthday! Celebration opening event

Celebrate 30 years of creativity in the Valley at the official opening of Ken Done: Paintings you probably haven't seen, History of Weddings in the Valley and It's our Birthday - Happy Birthday to us!' on Friday, August 17, at 5.30pm. Tickets $30 FoGG members, $35 pre bookings, $40 at the door event bookings essential, visit www.eventbrite.com to book.

It's Our Birthday family fun day

Grafton Regional Gallery will be busting will fun and creativity on Sunday, August 19. The gallery is continuing its birthday celebrations with a family fun day. Entry includes exciting activities for the whole family, with face painting, creative workshops and a sausage sizzle. Gourmet IScream will be available to buy on the day. Sunday, August 19, 11am-2pm, tickets $25 for a family of 4, $5 per child extra, $20 FoGG members, $15 adult and child $10 FoGG event bookings essential. Visit www.eventbrite .com to book.

Understanding Precious Objects: Statement of Significance Museum & Heritage Skills Workshop

Uncover the importance of precious objects. This introductory workshop will help you learn how to investigate, define and communicate the meaning and importance of precious objects and collections. Debbie Sommers trains and mentors many museum workers and she will cover what is a Statement of Significance, how to assess and research an object and writing about the why and how around the importance of objects and collections. The workshop includes practical examples and workshop notes. Wednesday, August 29, from, 10am to 3pm $10 a head, includes catering, morning tea and lunch. Any dietary requirements for catering purposes contact the gallery on 6642 3177

Out and about

Do you have an upcoming creative event, exhibition or workshop to include in Artefacts? Email the gallery at artefacts@clarence.nsw.gov.au with the details of your exciting event for Artefacts.

Lismore Regional Gallery: The Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize

The Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize is a biennial prize. Now in its sixth year, the prize started as The Northern Rivers Portrait Prize, a painting and drawing prize open to artists Australia-wide whose artwork depicted a person from the Northern Rivers. It has since expanded to include portraits of any subject in any medium (see terms and conditions). The prize is open to artists nationally the years judge was Art Gallery of NSW director, Dr Michael Brand. The exhibition is on display until September 23. For more information, visit www.lismoregallery. org.

Opportunities for artists

Northern Rivers Community Gallery: Call out, 2019 exhibitions

Northern Rivers Community Gallery is inviting exhibition applications across all art forms from artists, artist groups and curators for the 2019 exhibition program. Exhibition applications close August 29. For more information visit www.nrcgballina.com.au.