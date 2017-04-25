Wildlife photographer headlines photography convention

Renowned nature photographer Steve Parish is the special guest at the Northern Zone Camera Club convention to be held in Grafton

IF YOU'VE always wanted to know how to capture our luscious landscape, or take the perfect picture of our wildlife, there is a special opportunity coming next month to the Clarence Valley.

Renowned wildlife photographer Steve Parish will be visiting Grafton as the keynote speaker for the Northern NSW Zone Photographic Convention, hosted by the Grafton Camera Club.

The convention is being held from May 19-21 and will offer a range speakers on subjects such as seascapes, preparing for a photoshoot, photojournalism and using Photoshop as well as specialised workshops.

The camera club has been working on the organisation for the event, to be held at Grafton Community Centre in Duke Street, for almost 12 months. This has included securing the seven speakers for the convention, arranging the two optional workshops as well as co-ordinating the inter-club photographic competition between the 11 camera clubs in the Northern NSW region.

In addition to presenting as part of the convention, Steve Parish is also offering a four-hour workshop - The Joy of Photo Storytelling - on the Sunday afternoon following the convention. Duncan Fawkes will also offer a Yamba Sunset workshop on Friday evening May 19.

Both the convention and the workshops are open to the general public to attend with convention tickets available for only $70.

The photographic competition images will be on display for public viewing at the Community Centre on Friday May 19 from 4-6pm (gold coin donation).

As part of the convention, photographs are entered by clubs into six competition classes in addition to a set subject for individual entries. The set subject is "Black on Black" for 2017, chosen by the Grafton Camera Club in the hope that it will get everyone thinking a little creatively.

More information is available at the website: http://terrylilley.wixsite.com/ grafton-camera-club /2017-northern-zone or by contacting president Michelle Thornton on 0427217698 or entries secretary Terry Lilley on 0418601439.