RENT A DONGA: Workforce accommodation on the market

THE first of two workforce accommodation sites is now up for rent in Yamba.

Twenty-five dongas with 150 beds have been listed with Ford and Dougherty Property, with each donga sleeping six people.

Commercial manager Natasha Watkinson said the workforce accommodation will make it easier for locals to find rentals by easing pressure on the market. "People need to understand that because this is a temporary workforce and they are coming in waves, they have somewhere to house them that doesn't take up housing in the Clarence Valley for families or people wanting to move to the area," she said.

"It doesn't drive up, or appear to drive up, rental prices in the Clarence Valley."

Ms Watkinson said there is a misconception that real estates are only renting to construction workers, and in turn it drives up rental prices.

"We've offered an alternative, we've got a landlord who has seen an alternative and built it," she said.

Ms Watkinson said Ford and Dougherty are hoping to lease the dongas to companies who will then manage the renters.

"Some companies are coming in and approaching agencies, saying they need 'x' amount of furnished for 'x' amount of people, and now we do have this, we can say well we do have workers' accommodation a stone's throw from the beach and it frees up local housing that people are passionate about," she said.

She said Ford and Dougherty expect to rent to two or three companies.

Ms Watkinson added the workers' accommodation will be dismantled eventually.

"The DA approval for this site stipulates that it must be dismantled," she said. "It's not going to be recycled and used for something else.

"It's not going to get turned into low-income housing, which has been the biggest rumour."

The workers' accom- modation proposals were met with a lot of backlash, particularly for the Challinor St, Grafton, development.

"We do understand people have bought blocks of land and build houses out there and they don't want to have views of this type of accommodation, but the DA, particularly in Grafton, is quite strict on having things to minimise what it looks like," she said.

There are 20 dongas planned for Challinor St, with more stringent measures because they are located near a residential area, whereas the Yamba development is in an industrial area.