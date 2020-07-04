Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The NSW Government decision to provide rent relief to eligible businesses and not-for-profits that lease or licence Crown land will help reboot the Clarence economy, according to Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis..
The NSW Government decision to provide rent relief to eligible businesses and not-for-profits that lease or licence Crown land will help reboot the Clarence economy, according to Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis..
Politics

Rent relief offered for Crown land tenants

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
4th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUSINESSES and not for profits that lease or licence Crown land in the Clarence Valley could be eligible for rent relief, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

The move is aimed at helping to reboot the Clarence economy.

“Rent waivers will be offered for eligible organisations and this could not come at a better time as many businesses and organisations across the region have been doing it tough as a result of COVID-19,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“This initiative will help local businesses and not-for-profits that lease or licence Crown land to rebound financially.”

Rent relief is available for commercial leaseholders or licence holders with a turnover of less than $50 million that operate a registered business on Crown land and have suffered at least a 30 per cent fall in turnover, or a 15 per cent fall for not for profits.

“Crown land lease and licence holders are varied – from farmers, caravan parks, not for profit community groups, and small businesses,” Mr Gulaptis said.

For further information and to request an assessment visit www.industry.nsw.gov.au/lands/your-account/covid-19-rental-assistance.

chris gulaptis clarence mp chris gulaptis crown land land rent relief nsw government rent relief
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bobcats ready to shake ‘rust’ in pre-season test

        premium_icon Bobcats ready to shake ‘rust’ in pre-season test

        Soccer Maclean FC set to wait a little longer as they prepare for a return to competition.

        Everything you need to know about the new border pass

        premium_icon Everything you need to know about the new border pass

        Breaking Here is everything you need to know about entering Queensland

        HEAVY DEVON: Grafton’s weekly cattle market report

        premium_icon HEAVY DEVON: Grafton’s weekly cattle market report

        Rural FIND out who is the vendor of the week and the latest cattle sale trends in the...

        Sentencing date set for Christchurch mosque shooter

        premium_icon Sentencing date set for Christchurch mosque shooter

        Crime Australian convicted of mosque murders to be sentenced