Rent relief offered for Crown land tenants

BUSINESSES and not for profits that lease or licence Crown land in the Clarence Valley could be eligible for rent relief, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

The move is aimed at helping to reboot the Clarence economy.

“Rent waivers will be offered for eligible organisations and this could not come at a better time as many businesses and organisations across the region have been doing it tough as a result of COVID-19,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“This initiative will help local businesses and not-for-profits that lease or licence Crown land to rebound financially.”

Rent relief is available for commercial leaseholders or licence holders with a turnover of less than $50 million that operate a registered business on Crown land and have suffered at least a 30 per cent fall in turnover, or a 15 per cent fall for not for profits.

“Crown land lease and licence holders are varied – from farmers, caravan parks, not for profit community groups, and small businesses,” Mr Gulaptis said.

For further information and to request an assessment visit www.industry.nsw.gov.au/lands/your-account/covid-19-rental-assistance.