RENT STRESS: Housing crisis hitting home in Grafton

Sue, a woman in her late 60s living in Grafton, is one of the locals caught in the developing housing crisis.

THE lack of affordable, suitable housing for single, elderly women is approaching a crisis point, even though authorities are aware of the problem, says the chairman of Clarence Village Inc, Geoff Shepherd.

Mr Shepherd heads an organisation that specialises in provision of aged care from independent living to residential care in Grafton.

He said authorities were aware of the problem and the plans Clarence Village had to target the shortfalls.

"Nearly 18 months ago we had both the local members at the opening of Clarence Village where we discussed the issues in local aged care,” he said.

"Back then we had identified the developing shortage of suitable affordable accommodation for seniors and particularly single women.

"In that time nothing has happened and the situation hasn't improved. In fact it's getting worse.”

Mr Shepherd said Clarence Village had $1million to provide up to 20 two-bedroom units for concessional housing, targeted at seniors, with women over 55 given priority.

"We have a plan, have put up $1million and and will have a site for it. All we need is for the government to take it up," he said.

He said the aged in the Clarence community were under housing stress.

"This is evidenced by the Clarence Village waiting lists,” he said.

"These waiting lists contain 42 applicants of which 25 are concessional applicants, meaning those who are not home owners and fully dependent on the aged pension.

"These include 14 females and nine males who are single and who are the most vulnerable.”

Clarence Village CEO Duncan McKimm said Sue, a woman in her late 60s living in Grafton, who wanted to remain anonymous, provided an accurate case study to demonstrate the developing crisis.

"Sue has been living in her flat for six years, an upstairs/downstairs brick unit in central Grafton,” Mr McKimm said.

"She loves her home, but with her bedroom located up a flight of stairs and a shower over the bath and two artificial hips and spinal issues that require surgery she knows she'll have to leave one day.”

Spiralling rental costs are also making it harder for Sue to stay in her home. Her rent has recently increased by $5 per week to $245, with an increase to $250 coming next year.

Mr McKimm said after Rent Assistance, this represented 30 per cent of her pension paid to rent, placing her in rent stress.

