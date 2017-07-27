Rent subsidies for at risk youth coming to Northern Rivers

Vulnerable youth will be helped by a NSW Government program expanding into the Northern Rivers.

YOUTH rental subsidy program Rent Choice Youth will be expanded into the Northern Rivers to help vulnerable youth facing homelessness.

The announcement was made today by the three state Nationals Members of Parliament representing the region, and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the program provides financial support to vulnerable young people so they can put a roof over their head.

"Reducing youth homelessness is a key priority for the NSW Government," Mr Gulaptis said.

Rent Choice Youth is an initiative of the NSW Government's Future Directions for Social Housing in NSW which sets out the Government's vision for social housing over the next 10 years.

It provides a rental assistance subsidy for up to three years to young people between the ages of 16 and 24 who are at risk of homelessness.

For more information visit: www.facs.nsw.gov.au.