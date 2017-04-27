Rental affordability crisis hits the Clarence hard

RENTAL prices in the Clarence Valley have reportedly risen by 9.8% over the past 12 months.

Anglicare North Coast have released its annual Rental Affordability Snapshot which found that of the 138 rental properties available in the Clarence, there were none available for 10 types of families out of the 14 researched for the report.

These families include low income families, pensioners and people on Centerlink benefits.

Anglicare North Coast have identified the infrastructure projects currently under way in the Clarence Valley, including the new bridge, highway, hospital and jail as contributing factors to the rental affordability crisis in the area.