Hear the stories behind the people struggling to find accommodation in the midst of the Clarence Valley’s rental property crisis.
Community

RENTAL CRISIS: ‘Everyone is going homeless’

Jenna Thompson
1st Mar 2021 11:00 PM
Despite applying for numerous rentals, the only response Tayla receives is rejection.

“I’m getting no luck at all,” she said.

“I don’t get any answers except that the owner has found a successful application.”

While living and renting in Queensland for many years, Tayla said family commitments forced her to move to the Clarence Valley region. There, she expected to easily secure a property and save money.

However, it wasn’t long before Tayla and her young family found themselves homeless following a rental eviction.

“I think it’s because of COVID and everyone is looking for rentals. Everyone is going homeless and there should be more help out there for others suffering,” she said.

Since then, she has been looking for a new place to live both in the Clarence Valley and back in Queensland.

“We don’t care where we move; at this stage all we’re focusing on is getting a home for ourselves and our daughter.”

“While living in Queensland, my partner had a job and now can’t get one down here, he is struggling to find work … so I’ve been applying for Queensland again and have been for the last month now.”

coastal views rental crisis renting
Grafton Daily Examiner

