Rental crisis hits home for single dad

GRAFTON'S rental crisis has hit single dad Scott Eastment hard over the last few months.

At the end of last year, when his relationship broke down, Mr Eastment, 31, found himself having to move back in with his mum, Christine, because there were no rentals available he could afford.

"It's been really hard,” he said. "It's not ideal living with my mum.

"I found it really discouraging to be working (full time), I do get some Centrelink money for the kids, and not being able to provide for myself and my family.

"I'm thankful that I do have somewhere to stay, I know a lot of people don't have that opportunity.”

Anglicare North Coast released their annual Rental Affordability Snapshot which found that in the Clarence Valley, rents have gone up by 9.8% in the past 12 months.

"I can't really see it getting any better in the next five or six years,” Mr Eastment said.

"A lot of landlords now seem to be kicking tenants out and hiking their rent up for these road people who are coming in, and they can afford to pay more rent, but it's leaving the community a bit short.”

Mr Eastment said when he finds a place to live, it needs to suit his families needs.

"Having something that's going to suit me and three kids, like I don't have a licence so somewhere that's going to be in town and big enough for us, it's getting a bit hard,” he said.

Mr Eastment's kids, Sienna, Aliya and Joseph all currently share a room at his mother house.

"It's a bit problematic, when the Joseph (who is 2), goes down for a nap, the girls can't do in there,” he said.

"I understand I need to make compromises, I know I'm not going to have exactly what's going to fit my family and at the right price point, but there doesn't seem to be that middle ground.”

Mr Eastment said his two eldest, Sienna and Aliya, understand the situation.

"They understand we are where we are, for now, and they just make the best of it like we all do,” he said.

"It's not too bad, but I'd still like my own place.”

Mr Eastment said he is always on the look out for suitable rental properties for his family.