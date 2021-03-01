RENTAL CRISIS: ‘It is stretching my budget to the limit’

When Tracey’s Townsend duplex was sold last year, she soon discovered that finding a new rental in the Clarence Valley, especially one that would accept pets, was near impossible.

“I ended up with only a couple of weeks left at my place at Townsend with nowhere to move to,” she said.

“I rented a storage shed, but even storage sheds were hard to find late last year.”

With nowhere to go, Tracey turned to family and friends.

“My only option at that stage was putting all my stuff in storage, putting my two cats into boarding, getting my dog looked after by a friend, and moving in with my son and his girlfriend into their very small one-and-a-half bedroom unit,” she said.

While still looking for a rental, Tracey happened upon a post on Facebook about a woman wanting to break her lease in Yamba.

“There were quite a few people that were interested in the property because of the shortage and I really didn't think I had a chance, but I put in an application anyway,” she said.

“The girl said the rent was $360 a week but when the real estate advertised it, they wanted $390. (But) it was offered to me and they accepted pets so I couldn’t say no.”

While relieved to have secured a rental, the location and price is not ideal, placing undue financial pressure on Tracey.

“I was only paying $345 for a great duplex. It was 400m from my work and my daughter’s school, with heaps of room and a great backyard. Now I’m paying $390 for a small place with a courtyard which is very small for my dog,” she said.

“I’m now paying for petrol to get to work every day. It is stretching my budget to the limit so I will be looking for a place closer to work at the end of my lease just to save money.”