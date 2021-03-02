RENTAL CRISIS: ‘We will effectively be homeless’

Hear the stories behind the people struggling to find accommodation in the midst of the Clarence Valley’s rental property crisis.

Courtney and her husband have until April to find a new home for their four young children and three dogs after receiving a 90-day, no-grounds termination notice from their landlord.

“We have always been two weeks in advance with our rent and paid our rent every week,” Courtney said.

“We’ve been looking daily on realestate.com.au as well as Facebook for rentals in the area. We recently applied for one the day the ‘for lease’ sign went out the front, before it was even listed online. By the time we were pre-approved by the real estate the following day and they sent the paperwork to the landlord, he had already approved other applicants the real estate didn’t know about.”

Courtney said finding a property to accommodate their large family at a reasonable price was becoming an impossible task and there were only a small handful of four-to-five-bedroom properties come up in recent weeks.

“The majority of the properties are either two or three bedrooms … and most don’t allow pets either,” she said.

“The asking prices for two and three-bedroom properties is anywhere from the $200-$550 mark which is just crazy. As soon as a property is listed it’s more or less taken as there are so many pre-approved tenants waiting for a house.

“I’m now starting to panic that we won’t be able to be find anywhere to move before our notice period is up and we will effectively be homeless.”