Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

Rental crisis forces family of five to live in caravan

COMPLEX MOVE: Bonville's Libby Crispin, moving to the Northern Rivers in a matter of weeks, is concerned by the lack of rentals in the region.
COMPLEX MOVE: Bonville's Libby Crispin, moving to the Northern Rivers in a matter of weeks, is concerned by the lack of rentals in the region. Keagan Elder
Samantha Elley
by

A FAMILY of five moving to the Northern Rivers will be forced to live in their caravan until they can find somewhere more permanent.

Libby Crispin, of Coffs Harbour, has applied for five rental places around the Alstonville, Lennox Head and Ballina area and been knocked back each time.

"We are moving to the Ballina area for my husband's employment," she said.

"We have three children, a dog and a cat, so a pretty average Australian family.

"We have sold our home in Coffs but wanted to rent for a while to get an idea of where we might like to live."

Ms Crispin said they were looking to rent in the range of $450 to $650 for very basic housing.

 

FAMILY MOVE: Libby Crispin, with dog Benji, will soon be moving to the Northern Rivers but has found finding a rental property next to impossible.
FAMILY MOVE: Libby Crispin, with dog Benji, will soon be moving to the Northern Rivers but has found finding a rental property next to impossible. Keagan Elder

"With the dog and cat we have only been applying at places that would consider pets," she said.

"That reduces our pool of choices considerably.

"We have applied unsuccessfully for five properties and despite having excellent references, offering to pay six months in advance and both being professionals, have been unable to secure accommodation.

"I don't understand what we are doing wrong and my excitement at joining a new community has evaporated with every knock back that we receive."

Ms Crispin said she read articles in The Northern Star on the rental crisis being felt in the Evans Head area.

"My heart goes out to people who don't have other options," she said.

The family has sold their house in Coffs Harbour and have to be up here by the end of the month.

"These knockbacks have forced our hand, so we will put our belongings in storage, live in our caravan and look around for a place to buy," Ms Crispin said.

Topics:  caravan living coffs harbour libby crispin northern rivers property rentals

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

Government told 'outright lies' on negative gearing

Government told 'outright lies' on negative gearing

CLAIMS that negative gearing changes would take a “sledgehammer” to Australia’s economy don’t seem to hold up after Treasury documents were released.

Feeding our felons: 5 most popular foods in our prisons

'Buy-ups' being sorted at Dillwynia Correctional Centre.

Inmates have shown that they have a preference for junk food.

Hoare runs hot to win Yamba ocean swim

CHAMPION: Coffs Harbour's Meegan Hoare narrowly beat out Cudgen's Anthea Warne in the 2km swim.

Coffs Harbour swimmer is quickly making up for lost time.

Rebels will not be held back as pre-season kicks off

ON THE CHARGE: South Grafton Rebels captain Grant Stevens will hope to march his troops into the 2018 Group 2 season.

Weather has ruined the Rebels plans, but they are forging on.

Local Partners

Beautiful Family Home with Ever Changing Northerly Views

5 McCowan Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 2 $495,000

The owners have already identified the home they want to move to, so selling in a fast timeframe is their desire. Be one of the first to inspect this home because...

Large Family home, with a block to match and in James Creek.

12 Sapote Street, James Creek 2463

House 5 3 2 $615,000

12 Sapote Street, James Creek is a one and a quarter acre property that stirs emotions of grandeur and space. The entrance foyer is large and soars the full two...

You Don&#39;t Have to Wait Till Auction You Know!

43 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 8 Friday 2nd...

We'll sell TODAY to genuine buyers offering a fair price, it's that simple! Come along and have an inspection and see if what we have suits your needs. We hope you...

Charm and Prime Position Meet in Maclean

11 Oban Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $379,000

Many who live in Maclean know that Oban Street is a favoured location in town. Oban Street is just up the rise from the CBD and public pool. It’s high enough to...

A Classic Country Charmer, By the Channel, Near the Sea

736 South Bank Road, Palmers Channel 2463

House 3 1 2 Friday 2nd...

The fact that you can live in the country, in privacy, beside a natural meandering channel that leads to a lake and the main river, and hear the roar of the...

Sensational Waterfront Position. And only a short stroll for a coffee or to Maclean&#39;s CBD.

1A Taloumbi St, Maclean 2463

House 3 3 2 Friday 2nd...

If position is the key to an already outstanding property, 1A Taloumbi Street, Maclean, has it in abundance. Situated within a stone’s throw of downtown Maclean...

Style &amp; Views to Take your Breath Away

12 Island View Road, Woombah 2469

5 4 6 Friday 2nd...

12 Island View Road was conceived, envisaged and designed to maximise the Clarence River frontage, resulting in its commanding presence and spectacular rural...

A block to challenge the imagination....

19 Morven Street, Maclean 2463

Residential Land You may need to think outside the square when assessing 19 Morven ... $119,000

You may need to think outside the square when assessing 19 Morven Street, Maclean. Whilst the land has an eligibility to build on, the design and shape of the home...

Stylish &amp; Warm

225 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $329,000

Perfectly positioned, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Oozing the charm of a character filled cottage, 225 Queen Street features a warm homely...

Premier Block Puts You at One with Nature

Lot 70 Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, Ashby 2463

Residential Land In the Ashby Heights hinterland, just West of the coastal areas of ... $139,000

In the Ashby Heights hinterland, just West of the coastal areas of Yamba and Iluka, is a small 3 lot rural residential subdivision. Of the 3, Lot 70...

Award-winning Mount Lofty escarpment home listed for sale

3 St Ives Court, Mount Lofty.

Stunning, award-winning Mount Lofty home listed on market

The iconic Queenslander in danger

Samantha and Malcolm Hall, with their son Max, outside their recently sold replica Queenslander in Hawthorne. Photo: Lachie Millard.

Where have all the Queenslanders gone?

RENO REVIVAL: How much we're spending our homes

A new survey has found 1 in 3 homeowners have renovated.

More than 3 million homes have had a makeover

premium_icon 76-year-old gets 30-year home loan

Australians aged in their 70s and 80s are still getting approved for home loans. Picture: Supplied

Loan was worth almost $1 million