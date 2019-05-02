Menu
Anglicare North Coast Chief Executive Officer Estelle Graham. Caitlan Charles
Rental stress in Page among worst in Australia

TIM JARRETT
by
2nd May 2019 12:27 AM
IN A table you don't want to be on top of, Page is well and truly in the mix.

Research conducted by the University of NSW has found Page ranks at number eight in an analysis of the federal electorates suffering rental stress.

Everybody's Home campaign spokeswoman Kate Colvin said the research showed the problem had spread to the regions and was not confined to those living in the inner city

"The traditionally affordable areas of Western Sydney and regional NSW and Queensland have more renters doing it tough than anywhere else in the country," Ms Colvin said.

The research echoed Anglicare North Coast's Rental Affordability Snapshot, which surveyed the rental market over one weekend across the NSW north coast.

It found only 10 of 155 private rentals in the Clarence Valley were affordable to households living on income support payments and eight of those were only suitable for a couple on the age pension.

North Coast Anglicare CEO Estelle Graham said the findings were "alarming and of great concern" and Anglicare was calling on governments to provide solutions to the "critical" problem.

"The unavailability of affordable rental properties means that many people do not have access to adequate, affordable housing, a basic human right and a necessary basis for building a safe and stable life," she said

"We are particularly concerned about single people, including both younger single people and single aged pensioners as well as single-parent families."

Ms Graham recognised competition for rentals was exacerbated by the influx of workers on the Pacific Highway upgrade and said it was pricing low-income earners out of the market.

"While those eight houses may be affordable to a couple on the age pension, they still have to compete with others in the market who may have financial or other advantages," she said.

The report noted that when governments received tenders for large infrastructure projects, they should be made to take into account the housing needs of workers moving to the area.

Anglicare said the results were consistent with other snapshots taken during the past seven years and as MsGraham pointed out, "rents continue to rise while incomes remain fixed".

"The situation for persons on low or fixed incomes who are in need of affordable, appropriate rental accommodation across the region has been dire for many years, and there is no sign of any improvement."

