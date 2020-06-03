Reopening date announced for local gyms, dance studios

Time to pump that iron as gyms, yoga, indoor pools and dance studios can reopen from June 13 across the Clarence Valley

EXERCISE and fitness businesses across NSW will be able to reopen from June 13, as Clarence Valley residents continue to reap the benefits of a successful campaign to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said this week saw a number of restrictions ease across NSW, allowing more businesses to operate and travel to the regions as we move towards reopening the economy in a COVID-safe way.

“Gyms, yoga, indoor pools and dance studios are next and can reopen from 13 June, with kids’ sport to follow from 1 July,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“We love our sport and exercise in the Clarence Valley and bringing it back will be great for everyone’s mental and physical health.”

Mr Gulaptis said it would not be business as usual as social distancing and extra hygiene measures would still apply to protect the vulnerable and the elderly with mandatory COVID-19 safety plans.

“But it is also about jobs and getting people back to work. The future is looking a lot better than it did a month ago,” Mr Gulaptis concluded.

A decision on a potential return date for adult community sport will be made at a later stage.

For further information about changes to restrictions, visit www.nsw.gov.au.