Repairs start tomorrow on Pacific Hwy

Jarrard Potter
| 24th Jul 2017 5:32 PM
CRACKED AND BROKEN: A truck narrowly avoids a large pothole on the Pacific Hwy near Ulmarra.
CRACKED AND BROKEN: A truck narrowly avoids a large pothole on the Pacific Hwy near Ulmarra.

FOLLOWING three significant rainfall events earlier this year, Roads and Maritime Services are still working to repair damaged sections of the Pacific Highway at Centenary Drive.

A RMS spokesperson said work will continue tomorrow to conduct essential repairs.

"Maintenance work to strengthen and resurface the highway from Centenary Drive to Swan Lane was completed recently," a Roads and Maritime spokesperson said.
"Unfortunately though, the newly resurfaced intersection was badly damaged by vehicles during the series of wet weather events earlier this year.
"Re-surfacing work requires dry weather for the road to become strong and structurally sound, otherwise it can weaken and quickly pothole.
"Even after a new sprayed seal is applied, the road can still be susceptible to damage for the first few days after the seal is applied.
"The heavy rain meant damage to the road was unavoidable but for the safety of motorists it is important it's repaired as soon as possible."
Motorists are advised the Centenary Drive intersection will temporarily close to allow the repairs to be carried out safely and efficiently.
"Roads and Maritime thanks the community in advance for its patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.
"Every effort will be taken to reduce any impact to the community, with work expected to take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting."
Temporary lane closures and a reduced speed limit will be in place during work hours, with the closure of the intersection expected from Tuesday 1 to Friday 11 August.
Motorists are advised to plan their journey and allow up to five minutes of additional travel time while work is carried out.

Grafton Daily Examiner
