Repairs to pavilion one step closer

The Maclean Showground was damaged heavily by a storm that ripped off many roofs and moved buildings.

REPAIR WORKS at the Maclean Showground are moving quickly with council voting on a builder to repair the Jim Thompson Pavilion that was damaged in the January storm.

Clarence Valley Council will award in the sum of $180,495 to Andrew Tom Builder for a quote they provided on February 2.

They awarded the contract under special provisions in the Local Government Act that allow council to skip the tender process when a significant delay resulted in additional works being incurred; and the expectation of the community that facilities by replaced in a timely matter.

Councillors voted to allow general manager Ashley Lindsay to approve variations of up to 15% of the contract sum.

Council also voted to demolish the lower level toilet block and have it replaced with a pre-fabricated structure. Any unclaimed insurance funds for the toilet will be used on other repair works for the Maclean Showground.

There are a number of buildings that need to be repaired, with council contractors having undertaken some repairs to ensure several buildings still serviceable to the community can be used.

The council business papers stated the progress and resolution with council's insurer has been slow, and two assessors have been allocated since the storm and they are currently waiting for advice from the insurers engineer with regard to the viability of some buildings.

Work completed so far:

Repair and/or replacement of external and internal fencing.

Repair to the roof of the tea rooms building.

Repair to upper toilet block.

Roof and gutter repair on the kiosk.

Work and a contractor has recently been authorised by council's insurer for the grandstand roof.