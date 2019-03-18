Menu
A repeat drink-driver who was jailed for five months is appealing his sentence.
Max Fleet
Repeat drink-driver appeals his prison sentence

Liana Turner
18th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
A SERIAL drink-driver has been released on bail pending an appeal of his sentence.

Peter James Felsch, 58, was last month sentenced to five months behind bars for his eighth offence of driving under the influence.

The most recent of these was when the Woodburn-based road plant operator enjoyed Christmas knock-off drinks with workmates on December 21 last year.

He was caught mid-range drink-driving on Whyratta St, Woodburn, about 5.30pm.

But Felsch has been released on bail after launching an appeal on this sentence, which was handed down by Magistrate Karen Stafford in Ballina Local Court.

His bail conditions prohibit him from occupying the driver's seat of a motor vehicle.

His appeal has been set down for a hearing before Lismore District Court on March 29.

