Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged after allegedly jogging nude past police car in Melbourne.
A man has been charged after allegedly jogging nude past police car in Melbourne.
Crime

Nudie jogger charged after running past cop car

21st Nov 2018 9:08 AM

A man has been charged after allegedly jogging naked past a police car in Melbourne.

The 52-year-old Melton West man has allegedly gone on multiple nudie runs through the CBD and inner suburbs over recent months.

He was arrested off King St in the city yesterday morning after jogging past detectives on Rosamond St in Balaclava.

The man was charged with 12 offences, including wilful and obscene exposure in public and sexual activity directed at another person.

He was remanded in custody to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on December 7.

More Stories

arrested crime editors picks melbourne nudie jogger

Top Stories

    Long road to recovery for family after mother's death

    premium_icon Long road to recovery for family after mother's death

    News THE family of Dianne Hanna has a long road to recovery as they add up the emotional and financial cost of the traumatic circumstances surrounding her death.

    OPINION: How to put pressure on petrol, supermarkets

    premium_icon OPINION: How to put pressure on petrol, supermarkets

    Opinion Help put pressure on big companies by being smart with your dollar.

    SUPPORT LOCAL: Meet a food producer

    SUPPORT LOCAL: Meet a food producer

    News Clarence Valley food producers to connect with community today

    VOTE NOW: Choose your favourite photo

    VOTE NOW: Choose your favourite photo

    Community Check out our 13 finalists and vote for who should be on the cover

    Local Partners