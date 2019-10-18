Repeat offender sentenced to CCO... again

AFTER previously being convicted and sentenced to serve community corrections orders, and breaching the conditions imposed, Maclean man Brodie Doyle has been given another chance at serving his sentence in the community.

The 30-year-old appeared in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday, where he was sentenced for two charges of driving a motor vehicle while disqualified and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.

According to police facts, on August 13 this year the father of the victim reported to police that his vehicle had been stolen.

Two days later Doyle was spotted on Brooms Head Rd near the intersection of Peaceful Dr where the vehicle was stopped and out of petrol.

In court, magistrate Kathy Crittenden said it was plain from the Justice Health report on Doyle that he suffered from significant mental health issues that were directly related to his offending, and the issues were not being addressed in the community.

Despite acknowledging the aggravating feature of continued offending and defiance of court imposed orders by breaching the conditions of the previous CCOs, Ms Crittenden said another CCO was an appropriate form of punishment.

During the sentencing, she called up a number of CCOs Doyle breached at the time of the driving offences.

The orders, imposed in May and August this year, included larceny and dishonestly obtaining property by deception charges, where he pleaded guilty to going on a $4000 spending spree through Lismore with a credit card he found.

After calling up the CCOs, the magistrate revoked them and sentenced Doyle to one month in prison, a sentence that with time served had already expired. For the latest driving offences, Doyle was sentenced to an 18 month CCO and disqualified from driving for 12 months.