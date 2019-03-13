Repeat traffic offender sentenced

SENTENCED: A 27-year-old man has been sentenced for several traffic offences in Grafton local Court on Monday.

A 27-YEAR-OLD man was sentenced on Monday for numerous driving offences despite "snapping his key in half” to prevent further temptation.

Jai Rama Walker appeared before Grafton Local Court for several offences including multiple charges of driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period, resisting an officer in execution of duty and assaulting a police officer in execution of duty.

The court heard an altercation broke out between Walker and his partner after their home burnt in a fire and was broken into.

Walker's solicitor said he "used driving to clear his head” but had since snapped his car key to ensure he couldn't be tempted to get behind the wheel. The court heard Walker viewed police in a "negative light” after struggling to come to terms with an incident with police during which a family member was shot.

Walker's solicitor suggested therapeutic programs and intervention programs for drugs and alcohol be considered.

"Mr Walker recognises there is a connection between alcohol and his offending,” he said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced Walker to an eight- month suspended sentence with a three-month parole period. He also disqualified Walker from driving for 12 months.