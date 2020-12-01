REPORT CARD: What has council done this past year?

The area for Clarence Valley Council - who have released their annual report.

IT’S about the time of year when our kids get their report card sent home, and Clarence Valley Council has released their annual report to show what they’ve done for the past financial year.

The council area has a total population of 51,662, with three towns and 60 villages, taking up a total area of 10,441 sqkm.

It has 520.7 equivalent full-time staff making them the largest single employer in the area, and general manager Ashley Lindsay tops the pay tree with remuneration of $282,117, including $23,387 superannuation.

Council’s income from operations increased from $138,183,000 to $166,926,000 in 2019, but their expenses also rose dramatically - with $158,550,000 spent in comparison to $134,483,000.

The organisation continues to be heavily reliant on grant money, with the operating profit of $7.529m falling to a loss of $17.212m if grant money was taken away.

It has a total equity of $1.973b, an increase from 1.961b in 2019.

The report also drills down the work of council staff, and their various functions - as well as the performance of some of their assets.

Council received 1.051m emails, processed 32,536 invoices, issued 70,409 rates notices, conducted 238 food premises inspections and planted 200 street trees.

As a whole the Clarence Valley consumed 5987 megalitres of water, sold 48,327 head of cattle at the saleyards and had 21,743 tonnes of rubbish removed.

It wasn’t all good news, with 402 dogs and 161 cats seized by CVC rangers, with rangers attending 71 dog attacks, and making 306 seizure notices.

Properties generated 1.4m kWh of solar electricity and treated 922km of roadside weeds.

There were 20 requests for information from council, with 11 granted access in full, and five refused in full, with one application refused to be dealt with. Ten complaints to council were also made in the financial year.

A total of 149 pools were given the tick of approval, while 33 were rejected and 25,467 visited the gallery to see the work of 102 local artists at 46 exhibitions.



The report is council’s way of meeting its statutory compliance requirements as well as providing a snapshot of its activity.

It can be download from council’s site at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au

