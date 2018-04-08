REPORT: Ghosts rack up half-century at McKittrick

NO WAY THROUGH: South Grafton Rebels forward Rowan Hardy is upended in a strong tackle by Ben McLennan and Riley Law during the Battle of the River Group 2 local derby at McKittrick Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts recruit Cooper Woods shone bright on a humid afternoon at McKittrick Park as the visitors taught South Grafton Rebels a lesson in round one.

While they might have lost three experienced heads in the off-season, the Grafton Ghosts did not look like they had missed a step in the first game of the season as they won 58-6 in front of a good crowd.

While he might have scored a hattrick of his own, it was Woods' work in the lead-up to points that impressed most in the first half.

Woods laid the last pass off for Joel Moss to score the opening four-pointer, and then crossed himself inside the opening 10 minutes to take the difference to two early tries.

The Rebels attempted to muscle up in defence to quell the scoring but the Ghosts' ability to offload the ball at will continued to hurt the home side.

Ghosts enforcer Ben McLennan was next to score as play broke down on the Rebels line before Dylan Collett crossed for his first of two for the afternoon off another piece of Woods magic.

But it was Collett's next try on the stroke of half time that impressed most, with a Blake Winmill miracle offload as he was horizontal to the ground hitting Collett's chest.

Todd Cameron slotted the extras to send the Ghosts to the sheds up 34-0.

If the first half had started in bad fashion for the Rebels, it was only going to get worse in the second half as Adam Slater scored his first try of the season after a short ball from Jake Frame put the rampaging front rower through a gap.

With the game settling down into a battle for field position, the points dried up for the Ghosts midway through the second half, but they would find their way across the line again with Moss scoring his second for the afternoon.

The silky work of Woods than came to the fore again with the fullback, despite a late shot from Dwayne Duke, putting Daniel Kilroy across for his first try in first grade.

Woods then capped off a brilliant first game at the back with his hat-trick in the final 10 minutes of the match.

After returning from the sin bin for the late shot, Rebels veteran Duke crashed his way across the stripe in the corner for a late consolation try.

SCOREBOARD: GRAFTON GHOSTS 58 (C Woods 3, D Collett 2, J Moss 2, D Kilroy, A Slater, B McLennan tries, T Cameron 9 goals) def SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS 6 (D Duke try, G Brown goal)