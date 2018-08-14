Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EASING CONGESTION: Intersection of Treelands Drive and Yamba Rd.
EASING CONGESTION: Intersection of Treelands Drive and Yamba Rd. Adam Hourigan
Council News

Why report favours Yamba Rd traffic lights option

Tim Howard
by
14th Aug 2018 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INSTALLING traffic lights on a prominent Yamba intersection will be the most efficient solution to traffic congestion over the next 30 years says a report going to Clarence Valley Council today.

A report looking at the options available for the upgrade of the Treelands Dr and Yamba Rd intersection will go to the council's corporate governance and works committee this afternoon.

Councillors ordered the report in July last year as a condition of a controversial development application to build a service station at the intersection.

The council engaged consultants Planit Engineering, to study available options and report to council.

The report gives councillors four costed options: line markings on the road ($33,600), a single lane concrete roundabout ($3,588,720), traffic signals ($501,000) and a mini-roundabout ($174,000).

Traffic impact assessments over a 30-year period assumed a 3.5 per cent annual traffic increase and considered three criteria for functionality - degree of vehicle saturation at the intersection, queue length and delays.

The line marking and mini roundabout options while the cheapest, had the shortest life span.

The report found the single lane roundabout would operate satisfactorily until 2038 and could be extended beyond that.

The report favoured the traffic signal option, because it provided a similar level of functionality to the roundabout, but at a significantly lower cost.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Million-dollar mark smashed in Iluka

    premium_icon Million-dollar mark smashed in Iluka

    Property One of Iluka's truly waterfront properties changes hands in big auction results

    Redmen dusted as Vikings slay fifth second grade title

    Redmen dusted as Vikings slay fifth second grade title

    Rugby Union STRONG start not enough to get GRafton the premiership.

    Cattle trapped after truck rolls in ditch near Casino

    Cattle trapped after truck rolls in ditch near Casino

    News Some of the cattle had to be euthanased at the scene of the crash

    $1 from each coffee donated to farmers

    $1 from each coffee donated to farmers

    News South Grafton cafe to donate $1 from every coffee on Thursday

    • 14th Aug 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners