Why report favours Yamba Rd traffic lights option

INSTALLING traffic lights on a prominent Yamba intersection will be the most efficient solution to traffic congestion over the next 30 years says a report going to Clarence Valley Council today.

A report looking at the options available for the upgrade of the Treelands Dr and Yamba Rd intersection will go to the council's corporate governance and works committee this afternoon.

Councillors ordered the report in July last year as a condition of a controversial development application to build a service station at the intersection.

The council engaged consultants Planit Engineering, to study available options and report to council.

The report gives councillors four costed options: line markings on the road ($33,600), a single lane concrete roundabout ($3,588,720), traffic signals ($501,000) and a mini-roundabout ($174,000).

Traffic impact assessments over a 30-year period assumed a 3.5 per cent annual traffic increase and considered three criteria for functionality - degree of vehicle saturation at the intersection, queue length and delays.

The line marking and mini roundabout options while the cheapest, had the shortest life span.

The report found the single lane roundabout would operate satisfactorily until 2038 and could be extended beyond that.

The report favoured the traffic signal option, because it provided a similar level of functionality to the roundabout, but at a significantly lower cost.