Speculation continues to surround Daniel Arzani.
Soccer

Report: Italian giant hunts Aussie teen

19th Jul 2018 3:48 PM

A REPORT has emerged claiming Italian giant Roma has entered the race to secure the signature of Aussie young gun Daniel Arzani.

According to ESPN, Roma - who finished third in the Serie A last season - is challenging English powerhouse Manchester City to recruit the 19-year-old.

Arzani was a relatively unknown quantity - both inside and outside Australia - but put his name up in lights with some impressive cameos for the Socceroos at the World Cup.

He was at his most damaging in the team's second group game against Denmark, which led to calls for his inclusion in the starting side for the must-win clash against Peru. Coach Bert van Marwijk ignored those calls, but did give the teenage sensation more time on the pitch as the Socceroos searched desperately for goals in what was their final match in Russia.

The blue half of Manchester was reportedly a frontrunner for Arzani's services, a position helped by the fact his A-League club - Melbourne City - is the Premier League champion's sister club by virtue of both teams operating under the City Football Group (CFG) banner.

Arzani impressed in Russia.
There were initially reports linking Arzani with a possible move to Juventus, but now a move to Italy has Roma as the intended destination.

Arzani said after Australia's World Cup exit he would be flying directly to London to meet up with manager Frank Trimboli in a bid to sort out his future.

The Iran-born playmaker was the youngest player to travel to the World Cup in Russia. Former Socceroo Ljubo Milicevic believes Arzani is Australian football's best young talent since Harry Kewell, and should get out of the A-League as soon as he gets the chance.

"As soon as possible go to Europe," Milicevic said "Do not waste any more time in Australia.

"I don't know what opportunities he has and who looks after him, but the sooner you put yourself in Europe, the better you are going to be."

