REPORT: Quiet week at Grafton saleyards

Geoff and Jan Miller of Ulmarra were selected as the ‘vendor of the week’ at the Grafton prime cattle sale on November 24th. The Miller’s sold 2 large framed Angus cows plus pens of milk-tooth and two-tooth Angus steers. The pen of 3 two-tooth steers topped the market at 402.2c/kg narrowly besting the milk-tooth steers by a single bid. These steers (pictured) averaged 411.7kg to gross the Miller’

There were 279 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale 24th November 2020.

A mostly plain quality yarding was on offer this week, only 279 in total. There were too few bullocks to quote, however cows sold cheaper by 30-35c/kg, mainly due to a couple of processors deciding to sit on the bench this week, as kill space starts to fill before Christmas. Young cattle were met by strong competition, while the plain quality cattle were quite cheaper.

Sale Highlights include:

A/c JB Moran sold a Shorthorn Cross Steer 320.2c/kg weighed 545kg - $1,745.09

A/c Shaw Holdings sold Santa Steers 396.2c/kg averaged 433.3kg - $1,716.87p/hd

A/c WH & SL Clay sold Angus Steers 392.2c/kg averaged 425kg - $1,666.85 p/hd

A/c Cheney Holdings sold Angus Heifers 306.2c/kg averaged 567.1kg - $1,736.59p/hd

A/c Matthew Beel sold an Angus Cow 280.2c/kg weighed 625kg - $1,751.25

A/c M & L Stout sold Droughtmaster Steers 430.2c/kg averaged 295kg - $1,269.09p/hd

A/c GB Kelty sold Angus Vealer Heifers 448.2c/kg averaged 228.3kg - $1,023.39p/hd

A/c Hazeldean Hay & Transport sold a Charbray Vealer Heifer 448.2c/kg weighed 250kg - $1,120.50

A/c Jackadgery Park Farming sold an Angus Vealer Steer 640c/kg weighed 135kg - $864.00

279 head of cattle at Grafton yesterday. The market for bullocks and cows was easier by 10-20c/kg with one processor not operating. Not enough bullocks to quote however store bullocks sold between 270c/kg to 360c/kg. Heavy cows topped at 292c/kg to average 278c/kg. Young store cattle sold very well again with weaner steers below 200c/kg selling to 640c/kg. Heavier weaner steers sold from 420c/kg to 570c/kg. Weaner heifers sold from 370c/kg to 510c/kg.

Sale highlights include:

D T Conroy steers sold to 386c/kg weighed 308kg to return $1184/hd

G A & J M Miller Angus steers sold to 402c/kg weighed 412kg to return $1676/hd

D N & V A McLennan steers sold to 382c/kg weighed 388kg to return $1473/hd

Wavehill Pastoral cows sold to 292c/kg weighed 506kg to return $1473/hd

L Breton Nominees cows sold to 288c/kg weighed 703kg to return $2018/hd

A V & R L Rann cows sold to 288c/kg weighed 633kg to return $1804/hd

Bailey family cows sold to 280c/kg weighed 570kg to return $1586/hd

A G & M E Dougherty cows sold to 282c/kg weighed 555kg to return $1561/hd

McGrath Cattle Co Angus steers sold to 434c/kg weighed 310kg to return $1340/hd

Jill McGregor Angus steers sold to 446c/kg weighed 305kg to return $1355/hd

Mick & Sheree Addison Angus steers sold to 438c/kg weighed 300kg to return $1303/hd