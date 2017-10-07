22°
Reports of child indecently assaulted in Valley

Caitlan Charles
Police are appealing for information following reports a child was indecently assaulted by an unknown man in the Clarence Valley.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad and Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command commenced an investigation following reports an 11-year-old girl was indecently assaulted while shopping on Thursday.

Investigators were told the girl was approached by an unknown man, who engaged her in conversation before indecently assaulting her at a discount store in a shopping centre on Treelands Drive, Yamba, about 2.30pm.

As investigations continue, detectives are appealing to identify a man who they believe may be able to assist with inquiries.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 40 and 60, about 160-165cm tall, with a large build, grey facial hair, and a big nose.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white check button-up shirt, tan-coloured knee-length shorts, and dark thongs. He was carrying a red shopping basket and shopping bags from other stores.

Anyone who knows the man or who has information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Child Abuse Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate crimes against children, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse and extreme cases of neglect.

