Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash at Tyndale

Clair Morton
| 19th Apr 2017 11:40 AM

EMERGENCY services are attending a three-vehicle crash at Tyndale, on the Pacific Highway.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said one woman in her 60s has been transported via ambulance to Grafton Base Hospital with chest pains.

It is believed the crash happened at about 11.20am.

Motorists are being warned to exercise caution and allow extra travel time. For the latest road information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

 

A multi-vehicle crash at Tyndale was reported on Live Traffic at 11.29am on Wednesday, 19th April, 2017.
A multi-vehicle crash at Tyndale was reported on Live Traffic at 11.29am on Wednesday, 19th April, 2017. Bill North

 

Crash joins long list or recent incidents at notorious black spot

Live Traffic NSW has reported the crash location is near Coldstream Road, where two previous crashes have occurred in the past month.

 

The blue Holden Commodore ute which crashed into a bridge at Tyndale on Monday injuring two people.
The blue Holden Commodore ute which crashed into a bridge at Tyndale on Monday injuring two people. Tim Howard

 

It is at least the fourth crash in the vicinity of Tyndale during the current school holiday period.

The recent high incidence of motor vehicle accidents in the vicinity of Tyndale has prompted residents to voice their concerns and urge motorists to exercise caution on our roads.

After campaigning for years to get a reduction in the speed limit at Tyndale from 100kmh to 80kmh, Tyndale Progression Association president Terry Radford is at a loss as to what more can be done to reduce the number of crashes and near misses on the single-lane stretch of highway..

"We petitioned many times to get that speed limit reduced, and while there have been people getting killed there's also been plenty of near misses," Mr Radford said.

"You'd be surprised by how many near misses there are here, but they don't seem to get counted like the crashes do.

"It's the drivers' fault though, you can't blame the road."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  multi vehicle crash pacific highway tyndale

