Bachelor finale’s secret ‘engagement’

A FINALE engagement could be coming back to The Bachelor.

Since the whole Blake Garvey, Sam Frost mess - which saw their engagement called off just hours before it aired in the 2013 finale of the series - producers haven't really encouraged proposals on camera.

But that could be about to change. Woman's Day reports Bachelor In Paradise's Sam Cochrane is going to pop the question to fellow contestant Tara Pavlovic on the series' upcoming finale.

"They are in love and it's completely genuine. They didn't argue once in Paradise - it's as if they were destined to be together!" the magazine quotes a source as saying.

The pair’s unlikely romance has shocked viewers of the show.

"He told other boys they'd better not propose to anyone as he didn't want anything to ruin his and Tara's moment," the source added.

The magazine also reports Cochrane, 31, has moved out of his Sydney home and relocated interstate to be near 28-year-old Pavlovic, who resides on the Gold Coast.

Reports claim Sam has told other contestants not to propose in the finale.

Despite drama swirling around the Fijian island, the couple have managed to avoid controversy.

On Sunday night's episode, viewers watched a nasty fight break out between contestants Simone Ormesher and Elora Murger over their attraction to Apollo Jackson.

In a nasty exchange, Murger aired Ormesher's private sex life in front of the cameras - revealing the blonde had slept with another former Bachelor contestant while staying on her couch.

"If I had a problem with you f---ing Courtney on my couch, I would've stopped it right away," Elora yelled, referring to Courtney Dober, who appeared on Georgia Love's series of The Bachelorette.