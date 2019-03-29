Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for the vehicle involved.
Police are searching for the vehicle involved. Cade Mooney
Breaking

SAFETY ALERT: Reports shot fired from window of ute

Melanie Plane
Ashley Pillhofer
by and
29th Mar 2019 11:13 AM | Updated: 12:10 PM

UPDATE 10.50AM: POLICE are actively patrolling the Andergrove area on the lookout for a car after a firearm was allegedly discharged out of the window of a vehicle about 9am.  

A police spokesperson said a person reported the black ute was driving "erratically" down Bedford Road before a passenger shot a firearm down the road. 

The Mitsubishi Triton does not have a tray and has red writing on the side which says 'red hot'. Police believe the car's plates, which read  555 SMM are false. 

It is understood a man and a woman are in the car. 

Nobody was injured during the incident. 

Earlier this morning the same vehicle was involved in a road rage incident where it tried to ram vehicle off the road about 3am. 

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>'Member for Manila' says he has no case to answer

>Unexpected fall from grace for 90s NRL star

>Special needs league stars take to the field

INITIAL: A MANHUNT is under way after shots were allegedly fired out of the window of a vehicle in Andergrove this morning.

Reports suggest police are searching for two people and the vehicle involved following the incident around 9am.

It is understood the vehicle was involved in another incident earlier in the morning however the details are at this stage unknown.

More to come.

andergrove drive by shooting editors picks mackay crime mackay police shots fired
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Clarence parents rally for more supervision of school buses

    premium_icon Clarence parents rally for more supervision of school buses

    News A Clarence Valley mother has urged parents to come together to tackle bullying on school buses

    • 29th Mar 2019 10:57 AM
    More than just a regular shave

    More than just a regular shave

    News Event this weekend holds extra significance for one woman

    Medical centre wins approval tick from council

    premium_icon Medical centre wins approval tick from council

    Council News Opening hours fail to shock councillors

    Young offender given last chance to stay out of jail

    premium_icon Young offender given last chance to stay out of jail

    Crime 19-year-old released from jail to serve sentence in community