Politicians take first dig at multi-million dollar project

Serco CEO Mark Irwin, Minister for Planning Anthony Roberts, Luke Grant from Corrective Services NSW, Minister for Corrections David Elliot, State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro turn the first sods for the new Graqfton jail at Lavadia.

THE FIRST sods have been turned on a multi-million dollar infrastructure project which will one day house the fourth-largest community in the Clarence Valley.

Minister for Corrections David Elliot, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Minister for Planning Anthony Roberts were among those who travelled to the site of the planned Grafton Correctional Centre for the ceremony yesterday.

It marks a major milestone in NSW Government's prison infrastructure plan and the development of Australia's largest jail.

Speaking from the site, Mr Elliot said it wasn't ideal that NSW jail system was at capacity, but he would not make any apologies for the efficiency of police.

"The growth has slowed down but it's still growing and it's a reflection of two things, a very efficient police force and the fact the community is intolerant to re-offenders.

"That's why with this particular facility we are going to have a strong focus on rehabilitation."

Within the new jail there will also be a "variety of industries" inmates can work in, including timber, agriculture and metalwork.

An animated 'fly-through' video released yesterday also shows several basketball courts, soccer fields, murals and areas shaded by Jacaranda trees within the facility.

State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said he was firm in the belief that the jail, and the high paying, permanent jobs it would bring, was going to change the whole demographic of the region for the better.

"It's a terrific day, as you can see by the number of people out here and the different sectors they represent," he said.

"This is an enormous investment in the Clarence Valley and one we will see the fruits of in many years to come."

Mr Barilaro agreed even though he was shocked at the size of the site.

"This is going to change the face and demographics of this region," he said.

The 1700-bed facility is expected to inject more than $560 million into the local economy, as well as create 1100 jobs during construction and 600 permanent roles once operational.

Not everyone was happy however, with a smattering of protesters outside the event. Police were called to deal with two protesters in particular, who at one point blocked entrance to the site.

"This is a facility that most people in the Clarence Valley welcome," Mr Gulaptis said.