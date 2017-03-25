Representing Clarence Valley youth

YOUTH ACTION: Connor Tarrant, who is apart of the Clarence Youth Action group, has been selected by the Clarence Valley Council to go to the launch of Youth Week in Sydney.

CONNOR Tarrant was over the moon to be selected as the Clarence Valley Council's representative for NSW Youth Week in Sydney.

The teenager, who has been working with the Clarence Youth Action (CYA) group to help plan the Clarence Valley Youth Week, said he felt honoured to be nominated for the trip.

"Giane Smajstr (Community Development Officer for Youth), put my name forward and within about 24 hours I got the phone call saying I was off to Sydney," Connor said.

"It's a big meeting where they do the official launch of Youth Week."

Connor is excited to get to the launch and meet people from all over NSW and talk about the issues their communities are facing.

"This year, I'm pretty sure they are focusing on youth homelessness," he said.

"They partner with the Department of Family and Community Services to better understand youth homelessness and the strategy is to help young people avoid becoming homeless.

"I get the chance to meet policy makers and service providers, and young people form across NSW."

"Basically this is my opportunity to get my voice out but also get Grafton's voice out."

As Clarence Valley Youth Week Coordinator Ms Smajstr said she was pleased that Connor has been selected to attended the launch and represent the young people from the community.

"Connor's contribution to the Clarence Youth Action group over the past 6 months is commendable," she said.

"He has consistently demonstrated passion, hard work and dedication towards making a positive difference for young people living in the Clarence Valley."

Connor leaves for the NSW Youth Week launch on March 29.