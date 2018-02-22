RESCUE: Adele the turtle ready to go home

Before and after Adele the Hawksbill turtle was in the care of Australian Seabird Rescue.

ADELE the Hawksbill turtle is ready to glide, swim and nibble on fish as it's announced she is ready to go back to the ocean.

Australian Seabird Rescue who has been caring for Adele, is releasing her on Northern End Pippi's Beach in Yamba on Thursday at 3.45pm and is inviting the community to come and witness the goodbye.

On November 8, the turtle was rescued from Yamba with a very large wound on her neck. An ASR spokesperson said the wound may have been caused from a fishing hook or boat propeller.

"It was a very deep wound, exposing nerves and muscle tendons.”

Adele has spent the last 16 weeks at the Ballina Byron Sea Turtle hospital and the ASR spokesperson said she was very surprised that she survived.

"Our vet thought she may have suffered nerve damage from the wound but can now swim very fast.”

"She didn't eat anything until her fourth week in care. After receiving pain medication, antibiotics and worming treatments, as well as the daily wound treatment, Adele was also given regular sunbaths by the volunteers for Vitamin D.”

Volunteer Livi Powell from Australian Seabird Rescue will be releasing Adele with local man Warren who rescued Adele back in November.

General Manager Kathrina Southwell will be talking to interested members of the public about how they can get involved in Australian Seabird Rescue and their sea turtle nest monitoring project.

If you are unable to make the event, you can email admin@seabirdrescue.org.au for further information about becoming a volunteer or animal rescues and training workshops.