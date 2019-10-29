Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Rescue Chopper picks up a patient at Jackadgery
The Westpac Rescue Chopper picks up a patient at Jackadgery
News

Rescue chopper busy with serious injuries overnight

Adam Hourigan
by
29th Oct 2019 10:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was a busy night for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter last night as they were called to two missions over the Clarence Valley.

Just before 7pm last night the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance New South Wales to Upper Fine Flower to reports of a 14 year old male suffering serious leg injuries after a collision with a trail bike.

The helicopter was able to land at the remote rural property where the Critical Care Medical Team assisted local Ambulance Paramedics stabilise the teenager before being flown direct to the Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

At 3.30 this morning the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was again tasked on a urgent medical reterival from Grafton Base Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital for a 81year old female suffering from a serious medical condition.

nsw health police rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Hodder's More Patasi aims for Jacaranda Cup berth in prelude

    premium_icon Hodder's More Patasi aims for Jacaranda Cup berth in prelude

    Horses The Grafton trainer was hoping for some moisture on the track but she is confident he can make a challenge.

    IN COURT: 10 people facing court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 10 people facing court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

    87-year-old man assaulted while he slept in his bed

    premium_icon 87-year-old man assaulted while he slept in his bed

    Crime No bail for man who assaulted his step grandfather

    Milat's cruel legacy leaves people in dark about loved ones

    premium_icon Milat's cruel legacy leaves people in dark about loved ones

    Opinion Milat killed more than those found in forest says investigator