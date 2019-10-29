Rescue chopper busy with serious injuries overnight

IT was a busy night for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter last night as they were called to two missions over the Clarence Valley.

Just before 7pm last night the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance New South Wales to Upper Fine Flower to reports of a 14 year old male suffering serious leg injuries after a collision with a trail bike.

The helicopter was able to land at the remote rural property where the Critical Care Medical Team assisted local Ambulance Paramedics stabilise the teenager before being flown direct to the Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

At 3.30 this morning the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was again tasked on a urgent medical reterival from Grafton Base Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital for a 81year old female suffering from a serious medical condition.