Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A sick man has been airlifted off Fraser Island.
A sick man has been airlifted off Fraser Island. Contributed
Breaking

Rescue chopper called to island emergency

14th Sep 2018 2:01 PM

A HOLIDAYMAKER was winched off Fraser Island by a rescue chopper after he suddenly became ill this morning.

The middle-aged man suffered a medical incident and needed to be emergency airlifted from Sandy Cape Beach by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

An aeromedical crew winched a LifeFlight Critical Care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic onto the beach with a stretcher to administer treatment and stabilise the man.

The man was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

On completion of the mission, the rescue helicopter was immediately re-tasked to a serious motor vehicle accident on the Bruce Highway.

fraser island holiday racq lifeflight rescue helicopter rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    States back bid to ban mobiles in school classrooms

    premium_icon States back bid to ban mobiles in school classrooms

    Education BANNING students’ access to mobile phones during class received broad agreement at a meeting of the nation’s education ministers yesterday.

    Licences proposed for nude beach

    premium_icon Licences proposed for nude beach

    Lifestyle NUDISTS could be forced to pay for skinny dipping licences.

    Bears, Royals to turn it on on grand final stage

    premium_icon Bears, Royals to turn it on on grand final stage

    Hockey YOUR ultimate one-stop shop for GHA mens grand finals.

    DREAM RUN: Greyhound couple's chance in a million

    premium_icon DREAM RUN: Greyhound couple's chance in a million

    Greyhounds STAINES family rejoice after prized runner earns semi-finals hope.

    Local Partners