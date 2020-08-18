Trip to beach ends in chopper rescue

A MAN has been flown to hospital suffering a serious head injury after falling out of a vehicle while driving along a beach north of Iluka this afternoon.

Just before 12pm today the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to assist with an accident at Shark Bay just north of Iluka.

The medical team were inserted by winch onto the beach. A 29-year-old male was treated at the scene by the aircraft doctor and critical care paramedic for a serious head injury.

Initial reports indicate the man had fallen out of a utility driving along the beach.

The Westpac team took the man to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.