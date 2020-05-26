Rescue chopper en route to man trapped by a fallen silo
A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en route to help a man trapped after a silo collapsed on a property at Toobeah, near Goondiwindi.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the silo collapsed shortly after 8am, trapping the man at a Donavans Rd property.
Initial reports suggest co-workers had to uncover the man who was partially buried under rubble and the contents of the silo.
However, the man remained trapped until emegency services arrived.
More to come.