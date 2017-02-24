Rescue chopper raffle tally could top $95,000

THE WINNER IS: The owner of Disco Marine, Jason Disson, draws the winning ticket from one of about 60,000 in the barrel for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service raffle. The service's volunteer coordinator Melissa Sexton reads out the name of the winner, Bob Coxon, from Goodwood Island.

GRAFTON'S Disson family figure they have 'paid' more than $80,000 for the helicopter ride family patriarch Neil took about a decade ago.

Over the past eight or nine years the Grafton-based boating firm Disco Marine has supplied the major prize for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, a top flight boat and outboard motor, which have raised more than $500,000 for the service.

His son and owner of Disco Marine, Jason Disson, said it started when his dad, Neil, collapsed after a stroke.

"The helicopter came and carted him away really quickly,” he said.

"Ever since we've been keen to make sure we give something back.”

This year's prize package is a Stacer 429 Seaway with a 30hp Mercury outboard the company values at $19,750.

"It's ideal for fishing and cruising,” Jason said. "You could also sneak outside in it for a bit of fishing.”

He said that model Stacer was extremely popular and was probably Stacer's best seller nationwide.

Helicopter service volunteer coordinator Melissa Sexton said there were more 60,000 tickets sold in the raffle, which was drawn at Grafton Shoppingworld on Friday.

She said with counting of the proceeds still going she hoped it would raise more than $90,000.

One of the raffle's keenest ticket sellers, Ken Jolly, was confident it would reach $95,000, making it the best so far.

"Just from the way the tickets have been selling, I'm confident we're going to get close to $95,000,” he said.

"We were just a few dollars short of $90,000 last year and it seems to have gone better this year.”

For the record the winner of the boat was Goodwood Island alpaca farmer Bob Coxon.