Rescue chopper responds to motorbike crash east of Grafton
A 24-YEAR-OLD man has been flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident on a beach east of Grafton.
Just after 4.30pm this afternoon the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Samson Bluff Beach to a motorcycle accident. Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the man for possible spinal injuries.
Due to the location a stretcher winch was carried out to recover him and he was flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.