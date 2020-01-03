Rescue chopper responds to motorbike crash east of Grafton

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Samson Bluff Beach to a motorcycle accident this afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Samson Bluff Beach to a motorcycle accident this afternoon. Contributed

A 24-YEAR-OLD man has been flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident on a beach east of Grafton.

Just after 4.30pm this afternoon the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Samson Bluff Beach to a motorcycle accident. Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the man for possible spinal injuries.

Due to the location a stretcher winch was carried out to recover him and he was flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.