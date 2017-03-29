Rescue crews on standby for potential flooding fallout

GEARING UP: Flood rescue level three technicians: Melissa Nye, Jon Carolan, Dave Hardy and Graeme Purnell expect to be back in action soon.

THE Clarence Valley's nine specialist SES swift water rescuers were run off their feet during the region's recent rain event and are expecting more of the same as the remnants of cyclone Debbie heads further south.

The local units were the second busiest in the state during the recent week of wet weather, and with 200mm of rain predicted to fall in the Clarence catchment over the next few days, they are getting ready to go again.

Going by the decidedly prosaic name of flood rescue level three technicians, they are specially trained to pull people from swiftly flowing water, which they did with dismaying frequency over the past week or so.

Grafton SES controller Sue Chapple said there was one simple message she wanted people to follow.

"If it's flooded, forget it,” she said. "It's really that simple.

"Not only are they putting themselves and their families at risk, they are also endangering the lives of my team.

"They need to realise the people who risk their lives to rescue them have young families of their own they want to come back to.”

The acting controller of the Ulmarra SES, Dave Hardy, said he had rescued one woman twice in the recent wet.

"On Saturday we evacuated a woman, her two children and two dogs,” he said.

"Later on that Saturday we had to rescue the same woman from her car as she tried to drive through flood water.”

It proved costly.

"When I recognised her I said 'I can rescue you, but I can't rescue your car,” Mr Hardy said.

"Later in the truck she just said 'I feel such a fool'.”

Ms Chapple said she wanted more level three trained rescuers in the region, but it was hard work.

"They specialise in swift water rescue so their training is at the whitewater kayaking centre in Penrith,” she said.

The trainees undergo fitness tests, which include swimming 200m in three minutes or less.

One of the Grafton group, Melissa Nye, said the level three training was one of the most intense physical challenges she had experienced.

"It's so real,” she said. ”Outside of actual floodwater, it was the most like the real thing you could do.”