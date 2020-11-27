Menu
Stock footage of the Westpac Rescue Chopper lowering a crew by winch
News

RESCUE: Diehard bushwalker flown from remote track

Adam Hourigan
27th Nov 2020 8:00 AM
WESTPAC Rescue Helicopter crew have praised a bushwalker for his preparedness while walking a remote location west of Grafton.

The chopper was called just after 3pm yesterday to Diehard, near the Mann River nature reserve to reports a man was suffering a medical episode on an isolated bush track.

The area was heavily timbered, and a helicopter critical care paramedic was lowered by winch down to the 48yo man was suffering from chest pain.

He was stabilised on scene by the paramedic, and then placed into a rescue vest, and winched up in the helicopter above.

Once aboard the helicopter, with the assistance of a critical care doctor, he was treated and flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

A spokesman from the helicopter service said the crew praised the man for being well prepared for the isolated journey, as he had activated a personal locator emergency beacon, allowing the helicopter to fly straight to him.

It was the start of a busy night for the helicopter service, who were retasked on their return from the Gold Coast to a serious single vehicle crash where a car collided with a tree at Goonengerry, west of Mullumbimby.

On arriving at the scene, where a 40yo male driver had crashed into a tree and become trapped. He was treated by ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team.

The man was placed in a medically induced coma and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition for further specialist treatment.

diehards helicopter rescue westpac rescue helicopter service
Grafton Daily Examiner

