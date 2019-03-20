Menu
The State Emergency Service, Ambulance NSW and the new Grafton Bridge project Emergency Response Team will be conducting the rescue training exercise on Thursday, March 21.
Rescue exercise to take place on new Grafton bridge site

IF YOU see SES and ambulance crews at the new Grafton Bridge tomorrow, there's no need for concern as the emergency services will be conducting a rescue exercise.

The State Emergency Service, Ambulance NSW and the new Grafton Bridge project Emergency Response Team will be conducting the rescue training exercise on Thursday, March 21.

The exercise will simulate an incident with an injured worker and will test the project's emergency response plan. It is part of a number of workplace health and safety training activities the project team carry out at regular intervals.

Two complex emergency scenarios will be tested on the day, simulating accidents occurring inside two piers on the river.

A dummy representing an injured worker will be evacuated from a pier, and the community may be able to see the dummy being lowered on a stretcher about 10 metres from the pier to a vessel on the river.

Motorists are advised there will be no traffic delays as a result of the exercise.

