Three turtles dead in separate incidents on Fraser Coast

The dead turtle found near Garry's Anchorage near Fraser Island.

The dead turtle found near Garry's Anchorage near Fraser Island. Contributed

A GROUP from Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay came across the sad sight of a dead green sea turtle while doing training near Garry's Anchorage.

The group, aboard Rescue III, their 7.6m rigid-hulled inflatable, were building on their local knowledge and practicing their boat handling skills when they made the grim discovery.

A closer photo of the dead turtle. Contributed

The reptile had become entangled in what the group believed was a crab pot line, "probably only a couple of days ago," a post from the group read.

"While the photos are both confronting and upsetting, they make a powerful reminder to us all that our presence can adversely impact our beautiful environment and wildlife," the post continued.

"Even though it was too late to be any good, we released her from her entanglement."

Natalie Richardson from Wildlife Rescue Hervey Bay said two other turtles from the region had also died recently.

One was a mature female loggerhead sea turtle which was found at Toogoom.

Ms Richardson said her injuries weren't fresh and were most likely due to a shark attack.

She was sent to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital but died as a result of her injuries.

Carers were also called out to a juvenile sea turtle at Point Vernon, but it was dead when they arrived.

Ms Richardson said as with all animals there were far more mortalities than people saw or were aware of.

"They just simply never get seen or reported," she said.

Ms Richardson urged anyone who saw injured or stranded sea life, whether it was dead or alive, to call the RSPCA on 1300 264 625.

"Valuable data can be collected from them, dead or alive," she said.

The size, species, age, health and cause of death is all information that can be helpful.

A female loggerhead turtle found injured in Toogoom. Contributed

"It's really important people call and ask for advice or assistance at this time rather than trying to DIY it."

Ms Richardson said for all other species, mammals, birds and reptiles, requiring rescue or care, to contact Wildlife Rescue.

To contact Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast, call 4121 3146.