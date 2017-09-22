Rescue helicopter called to recover bushwalker

UPDATE 5PM: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service has recovered a 55yo female bushwalker from a remote area in the Guy Fawkes National Park and are presently transporting the patient through to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further treatment.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked by NSW Ambulance to locate and recover a 55-year-old female bushwalker who has fallen whilst walking in the Guy Fawkes National Park.

According to a spokesman, initial reports state the bushwalker has suffered a fractured ankle.

The location of the incident is in remote bushland north west of Dundurrabin, on the Armidale Road between Nymboida and Dorrigo.

Due to the remoteness of the location it's expected that the female bushwalker will require the NSW Ambulance paramedic and doctor to be winched from the Rescue Helicopter into the site to treat and prepare the walker for recovery.

