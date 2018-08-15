Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Contributed
Breaking

Rescue helicopter dispatched to man burnt in bushfire

Liana Turner
Jarrard Potter
by and
15th Aug 2018 4:54 PM

A MAN is believed to have suffered serious burnt while driving through a bushfire at Carnham this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they received calls to the scene on Carnham Rd, Carnham about 4.20pm.

He said three ambulances were en route along with the Westpac Live Saver Rescue Helicopter.

He said an 84-year-old man had suffered serious burns.

"The patient was driving and the fields were on fire around the car," he said.

"He's been overcome by smoke. The man is believed to have suffered burns to his arms and legs and severe burns to his right hand."

Related Items

Show More
bushfire rural fire service westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Properties under threat from fire at Eatonsville

    BREAKING: Properties under threat from fire at Eatonsville

    Breaking AN OUT-of-control grassfire has closed the Gwydir Highway near Eatonsville with 14 Rural Fire Service crews responding to the blaze that is threatening property

    • 15th Aug 2018 5:07 PM
    Students laying the foundation for their future

    premium_icon Students laying the foundation for their future

    News CHS Training students building a career with Construction Pathways

    Success for camping blitz trial

    Success for camping blitz trial

    Council News More business at caravan parks

    Firefighters scramble to grassfire that has closed highway

    Firefighters scramble to grassfire that has closed highway

    News Property could be under threat from blaze near Eatonsville

    Local Partners