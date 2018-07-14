Rescue helicopter responds to rural accident

The Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter was tasked to Cangai to treat a 53-year-old man who suffered a leg injury while operating drilling equipment.

A MAN operating drilling equipment near Cangai, west of Grafton, who suffered a lower leg fracture needed to be airlifted from a remote rural property by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The 53-year-old was treated on the scene by the critical care medical team and was stabilised before he was transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

The rescue came after the helicopter service was called out to an earlier mission at Mt Warning, where the helicopter critical care medical team stabilsed a17-year-old male walker who was reported to have been walking with friends and family when the incident occurred earlier this morning.

He was treated for a suspected leg fracture and transported by helicopter to Tweed Heads Hospital.