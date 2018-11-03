Rescue ranch's last hope to keep saving animals

This horse was rescued from a farm at Cunnamulla before he would inevitably shot, as his owners couldn't afford hay to feed him.

A SUNSHINE Coast animal refuge is pleading for public support before they are forced to close their doors due to an increase in bills they say they are unable to pay.

Soquilichi Rescue Ranch is a not-for-profit charity at Yandina that saves animals from death row, as well as neglected, abused and unwanted pets.

President Miranda Wells said in the past year the rescue ranch had almost tripled in size, leaving volunteers struggling with higher costs.

"We've gone from saving about 300 animals a year to nearly 1000," she said.

"And the bigger you get, the bigger the vet bills. We pay for flea and worming, and fuel and medication for every animal in care.

"I think people think that there's only small things that we pay for, but pretty much a charity is like running a huge business.

"If we don't do something and get a stream of money in each week, we're not going to be able to take all the animals on any more."

Ms Wells said "a lot of animals would die" if Soquilichi had to close its doors, as they wouldn't be able to travel to find unwanted pets and livestock.

The increase in animals was largely caused by a lack of de-sexing and the recent drought that's plagued many parts of Queensland, Ms Wells said.

"Members of the public are struggling to afford the high de-sexing fees," she said.

"People just keep putting it off, and then you end up with kittens and then more kittens and puppies.

"And also the drought was really severe for the horses, we ended up with a lot of horses."

Ms Wells said any amount the public could spare per week would go a long way. The ranch is also looking for more volunteers and foster carers.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/soquilichirescueranchinc.