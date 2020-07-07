Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are working to rescue a man who fell from a cliff while hiking in Jabiru yesterday
Emergency services are working to rescue a man who fell from a cliff while hiking in Jabiru yesterday
News

Rescuers unable to reach cliff fall hiker throughout night

by Natasha Emeck
7th Jul 2020 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have been working through the night to find and rescue a man who fell from a cliff while hiking in Jabiru yesterday.

St John Ambulance Territory Duty manager Craig Garraway said emergency services received a triple-zero call in regards to a hiker who fell off a cliff while hiking with some friends a couple of kilometres away from the Ranger uranium mine site at 5.30pm on Monday.

"He's appears to have slipped and fallen off a cliff of some sort," he said.

"Emergency services have responded, including police and health services out at Jabiru, and at this point they haven't been able to reach that gentlemen, that's my understanding," he said.

"They'll be working quite hard this morning to try and retrieve the person.

"I'm unsure of his condition at this stage. People have been unable to speak to him and he's fallen quite a distance.

"It's obviously very difficult terrain out there."

A spokeswoman from CareFlight said they had been tasked to Kakadu National Park to retrieve the man but the search to find him co-ordinated by NT Police was still going at 8.20am this morning.

MORE TO COME.

natasha.emeck@news.com.au


Originally published as Rescuers unable to reach cliff fall hiker throughout night

More Stories

cliff fall emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence SES units face closure

        premium_icon Clarence SES units face closure

        News Three units face an uncertain future in the region following the retirement of a single unit controller

        FAREWELL: “Shirley loved Grafton, and Grafton loved Shirley”

        premium_icon FAREWELL: “Shirley loved Grafton, and Grafton loved Shirley”

        People and Places Former mayor remembered as woman who loved her city and family

        EXPLAINER: Two funeral homes vying for Maclean real estate

        premium_icon EXPLAINER: Two funeral homes vying for Maclean real estate

        News All your questions answered about these two funeral home businesses

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered