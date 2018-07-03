Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A laboratory manager demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples. Picture: Jeff Chiu/AP Photo
A laboratory manager demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples. Picture: Jeff Chiu/AP Photo
Health

We might be wrong about the way cannabis helps pain

by Stephanie Bedo
3rd Jul 2018 12:00 PM

IT'S safe to say most people think cannabis chills you out.

Now researchers have discovered that perception may be stronger than the drug itself.

In a large study of the effect cannabis has on pain in sufferers across Australia, the team from the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre (NDARC) uncovered some unexpected results.

While they found most people "perceived it to help", in reality, it didn't really change their level of pain.

Researchers think this might be simply because medicinal cannabis can help people sleep so their pain is more tolerable the next day.

The University of New South Wales study followed 1500 people over four years to see how pain interfered with their everyday life and whether using medicinal cannabis would change their prescribed opioid use.

Worldwide interest in the area has been growing, particularly for chronic non-cancer pain.

There has also been increasing speculation that using cannabis for pain may allow people to reduce their prescribed opioid.

The results, published in Lancet Public Health on Tuesday, suggest that there is a need for caution given there were "no strong findings supporting a clear role for cannabis for these reasons".

Participants who were using cannabis had greater pain and anxiety, were not coping as well with their pain, and reported that pain was interfering more in their life.

The study reportedly changes nothing about the arguments for legalising recreational marijuana
The study reportedly changes nothing about the arguments for legalising recreational marijuana Bill North

 

They found there was no clear evidence that cannabis reduced pain severity or pain interference or led participants to reduce their opioid use or dose.

NDARC director Professor Michael Farrell said medicinal cannabis had been a very hard sell and people needed to approach it with caution.

"People who otherwise wouldn't have gone near cannabis have been experimenting with it," he said.

"One of the things we think happens when people report benefits is the sleep and sedation effects it has.

"Often when you get a good night's sleep your pain is a lot more tolerable."

In what was one of the world's longest in-depth community studies on pharmaceutical opioids and chronic non-cancer pain, participants were recruited through community pharmacies and completed comprehensive assessments of their pain, physical and mental health, medication and cannabis use annually.

They had been in pain for a median of 10 years and taken prescribed opioids for their pain for a median of four years, with "very high rates of physical and mental health problems".

Lead author Dr Gabrielle Campbell said chronic non-cancer pain was a complex problem.

"For most people, there is unlikely to be a single effective treatment," she said.

"In our study of people living with chronic non-cancer pain who were prescribed pharmaceutical opioids, despite reporting perceived benefits from cannabis use, we found no strong evidence that cannabis use reduced participants' pain or opioid use over time."

Related Items

cannabis editors picks marijuana medical marijuana weed

Top Stories

    Families left reeling by Nana Glen crash

    premium_icon Families left reeling by Nana Glen crash

    News A police investigation is underway into the crash, which left a 15-year-old driver and a 12-year-old passenger hospitalised in critical conditions.

    Clarence couple serving up caffeinated cuts

    Clarence couple serving up caffeinated cuts

    News Grab and coffee and a cut - all in one place

    Court hears high speed chase drama

    premium_icon Court hears high speed chase drama

    News Three-hour pursuit results in 14 charges for reckless driver

    PHOTOS: 'Magnificent' 850m long Pacific Highway bridge

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 'Magnificent' 850m long Pacific Highway bridge

    News Second largest bridge of Pacific Hwy upgrade build is underway

    Local Partners