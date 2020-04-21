Resident ‘devastated’ after trees fall in Woombah

The site of Woombah Woods Caravan Park as trees were brought down last week.

The site of Woombah Woods Caravan Park as trees were brought down last week.

JUST days after council revoked a stop work order on tree-clearing which has split the community of Woombah, the bulldozers moved in.

Work began at Woombah Woods Caravan Park last week to make way for a redevelopment of the Lower Clarence tourist site, despite the objections of a number of residents.

Emma Mills, whose property neighbours the park, said she was devastated by the decision to allow the clearing and was left frustrated by a lack of consultation.

Ms Mills said the removal of the trees completely changed the outlook of the area.

“We bought in bushland and we want our kids to live in Woombah Woods,” she said.

Local resident Robin Thomas was also concerned about what effect the clearing might have both for the environment and the town.

“My concern has always been about the preservation of the habitat and the sense of place you have with Woombah – that being a wooded area,’’ she said.

“After the fires of this summer the idea we are going to lose more trees through a deliberate act is diabolical.

“What does this represent for future development here?”

There has been significant debate online over the clearing with many in the small community coming out in support.

The caravan park owner said before clearing began that it would result in a much-needed update for the park.

The clearing resumed on Thursday after Clarence Valley Council removed an emergency order which had been in place since August.

Council staff had been negotiating with the owner to reduce the amount of vegetation cleared after recognising the validity of a development application covering the site from 1984.

Council director of Environment, Planning and Community Des Schroder gave some insight into the negotiations and said a council employee was on site during the works.

“We reduced the area which was to be cleared,” he said.

“It is a much better ecological outcome.”

He said an ecologist conducted tree inspections throughout the process.

Mr Shroder said work will be continuing on the site.

The owner was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline