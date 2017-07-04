Resident fears road runoff could put water under homes

STORMWATER runoff from the approaches to the new bridge at Lawrence could inundate the yards of several houses says a property owner.

Craig Summerfield said his rental property in Grafton St, near the Lawrence Store, is one of the houses that could be affected.

"They've built the road up 400mm to 500mm higher than what it was and filled in the drain that used to take the water away to the river," he said.

"They've put in a drain on the other side of the road, further down the street, but what good is that for us here?"

Lawrence resident Craig Summerfield surveys the road works in Grafton St, which he believes could force stormwater runoff onto his property. Tim Howard

Mr Summerfield said the roadworks could also create issues for people using the boat ramp in Memorial Park.

"They're going to close off the access (opposite the store) where people come in," he said.

"They drive in, put their boat in the water and then park.

"When that road is closed, they'll have to drive and and try to turn around to get their boat in the water."

An RMS spokesperson said a review of environmental factors was displayed for community feedback and determined the Sportsmans Creek Bridge would have a minimal impact on the community in flood events.

"As part of the $27 million NSW Government funded project, new kerb and guttering will be installed in front of the properties near the General Store for drainage purposes, he said.

"Access to boating infrastructure at Memorial Park via Bridge Street has not been impacted and will be improved when the new bridge is completed next year."